Community bus stop damaged in Templeton

Nearly a year after a fire destroyed the Templeton Feed and Grain building, a bus stop on the property was damaged.

According to a Facebook post from Templeton Feed and Grain, the bus stop was hit by a trailer around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 17.

Tom Jermin, president of Templeton Feed and Grain, said the news was difficult to hear.

"I myself, I thought, oh, my God, the mill was gone, and now this," Jermin said.

Jermin said the bus stop, a former Greyhound station, holds deep significance for the community, much like his family's business.

"Especially after what happened here, I just kind of almost felt like a final straw that erases our history," Jermin said.

Templeton resident Wyatt Olson said the damage was a loss for the community.

"It's too bad. Just a couple months ago, a gentleman was out here. It took time to hand-paint it. The structure's been around for a long time, so it's a sad thing to see," Olson said.

Templeton CHP said the incident is under investigation and that not much information has been confirmed. While officials could not confirm 100% of the details, they said it was very likely a pickup truck with a horse trailer that struck the bus stop.

Despite the setback, Jermin said the plan is to rebuild.

"A lot of people are, you know, very sentimental about the building that was lost, and this would be about the final straw, so it's going to get rebuilt," Jermin said.

