Templeton Eagles aim for first section title in over 30 years on a field built by the community

This Friday night, Templeton High School football has a chance to make history.

For the first time since 1992, the Eagles are vying for a section championship, with their small but mighty hometown behind them. The title game will be played at Mike Erb Field, part of Volunteer Stadium, where the meaning of “home field advantage” runs deeper than football.

At 12-0, the Eagles are one win away from continuing their season. In their way, another undefeated foe out of Reedley, the Eagles of Immanuel.

This season has felt different. The players have felt the energy of their community every step of the way.

“Every touchdown I score, every catch I make, I hear the crowd, I see them, and it’s… it’s awesome,” said wide receiver Colby Sims.

“They put so much into us, we’ve got to give them something back. We’re trying to win games,” added teammate Tyler Cunningham.

The support isn’t just about cheering from the stands; the stadium itself is a symbol of Templeton’s tight-knit spirit.

Head Coach Don Crow says the team knows exactly what kind of community they’re representing.

“We’re definitely a community team. Our kids understand it. That stadium was built by volunteers and named after a volunteer,” he said.

That volunteer was the late Mike Erb, a Templeton native who gave countless hours to his hometown. From coaching youth sports to helping maintain the field, Erb was a fixture in the community. Even in his later years, he was still keeping stats for the Eagles before his passing in 2016.

“Football was just part of everyday life,” recalled his wife, Wendy Erb. “Friday nights, you went to dinner, and you went to the game. He was always involved in this community.”

After Mike’s passing, Wendy, their daughter Katy Thompson, and son-in-law Shane stepped up to keep his legacy alive, helping on game nights and staying connected to the program.

“I love being a part of it. I love that every Friday night, there’s a piece of Dad out there,” Thompson said. “Whether it’s seeing his name on the field or just being down there, doing what he did, it’s special.”

To Templeton residents, Volunteer Stadium isn’t just a venue, it’s a testament to what can be built when a community comes together. And Mike Erb’s name, etched in front of the field, stands as a reminder of the power of giving back.

“It’s a small town. Everybody knows everybody,” Sims said. “Playing here is special.”

For the Erb family, game nights still bring an emotional surge.

“It’s an overwhelming sense of pride,” Thompson said. “Every time I see his name on that field, it’s a reminder of him and a chance to carry on his legacy.”

The Division IV Central Section championship game between Templeton and Immanuel High School kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at Mike Erb Field.