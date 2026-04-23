Templeton Elementary School announces new traffic plan to improve student safety

Starting Monday, May 4, the Templeton Unified School District will implement a new traffic flow plan at Templeton Elementary School.

The changes affect the intersection of Crocker Street and 8th Street and are aimed at improving both safety and traffic congestion during drop-off and pick-up times.

District officials say the new plan was developed after “boots-on-the-ground” observations involving the school staff, the district, and Maintenance, Operation and Transportation Department, also known as MOT. The goal is to reduce morning and afternoon congestion while creating a safer environment for students.

Parents and guardians can view a “driver perspective” traffic map on Parent Square to visually understand the traffic patterns ahead of the week and avoid delays.

Templeton Unified School District Map of new traffic routes for Templeton Elementary School starting May 4, 2026.

District officials say the updates also include new delineators and plastic chains to clearly mark the lane changes and pedestrian areas.