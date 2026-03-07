Templeton Feed & Grain shares updated Main Street rebuilding plans

The owners of a Templeton business destroyed by fire on the Fourth of July are hopeful to be operating back at their original location on Main Street by the end of the year.

Templeton Feed & Grain vice president and co-owner Rick Jermin tells KSBY they’re still going through the permit process, but adds that the County and District 1 Supervisor John Peschong have been very helpful.

A photo shared to the company’s Facebook page on Thursday gives the community an idea of what the new storefront will look like once built.

Jermin says the storefront will be the only thing returning to the site. With all of their equipment, including the grain bins, destroyed in the late-night fire caused by fireworks, he says for the foreseeable future, they’ll continue having their feeds manufactured with their original formulas in Hanford.

WATCH: Templeton Feed and Grain silos demolished after fireworks-sparked building fire

Templeton Feed and Grain silos demolished after fireworks-sparked building fire

Multiple community fundraisers have also been held to help raise money for the business and rebuilding efforts.

Templeton Feed & Grain is currently operating out of a warehouse at1650 Ramada Dr. in Paso Robles.

Sheriff’s officials previously announced that four boys were involved in the fire, with one of them specifically starting it.

WATCH: Investigators identify Templeton Feed & Grain fire suspects

Investigators identify Templeton Feed and Grain fire suspects

KSBY is told the agencies involved in the investigation are still evaluating evidence in the case.