Templeton Feed and Grain silos demolished after fireworks-sparked building fire

What was left of the iconic Templeton Feed and Grain building after a July Fourth fire has been demolished.

Over the past few days, firefighters have used heavy equipment to take down the building's damaged towers.

WATCH: Aerial view of demolished Templeton Feed and Grain silos

Aerial view of demolished Templeton Feed and Grain building

A massive fire broke out at the landmark building just after 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July, destroying decades of history.

Now, co-owner Laura Jermin-Humphrey says the family-owned business is looking for a temporary space. Ideally, a place in the Templeton area that's 8,000 to 10,000 square feet. For now, they're having their feed manufactured by the Penny Newman Grain Company using their own Templeton Feed formulas, but Jermin-Humphrey says they hope to eventually return to their original location on Main Street.

Jermin-Humphrey says they currently have sweet feed and chicken scratch available for purchase at Nature's Touch Nursery and Harvest, and they hope to have rabbit, old horse and poultry feed available by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, fire officials have confirmed that the fire was started by fireworks and investigators are trying to identify several people seen in the area on surveillance video around the time the fire broke out.

"We have determined the cause being illegal fireworks. It was an explosion on the roof of the illegal fireworks," said Templeton Fire Chief Tom Peterson. "We have determined that, we just haven't determined who and how."

Chief Peterson says firefighters and demolition crews are now in cleanup mode.

“The most dangerous part now was the bringing down of that tower and that collapse, so now it’s just a matter of removing that debris back onto the site,” Peterson explained. “They’ll start to break it up and then haul it off to the waste disposal site. During that process, we just ask the community of Templeton and the patrons of the local businesses and the business owners to be patient, as I’m sure we’re going to see a significant amount of truck traffic coming through here to haul off this debris.”

As the investigation continues, Jermin-Humphrey says they are grateful for the community support and will soon have a website up where people can buy Templeton Feed and Grain hats, shirts and other merchandise.