Woman who aided firefighters for 4 days during Feed & Grain fire recognized

Templeton officials and community members showed their appreciation on Tuesday for city firefighters' response to a historic fire earlier this month at a longtime animal feed business — plus the contributions of one key supporter.

Those moments were part of a broader meeting at the city's Community Service District building for a briefing on the Templeton Feed & Grain fire from the local fire department and the county sheriff's office.

Officials recognized JoAnn Wall, the wife of one of the department's fire captains, who provided essential logistics support to the department by keeping firefighters fed and supplied for four days straight.

"Through these actions, Joann Wall has demonstrated exceptional community spirit, generosity, and commitment to the safety and success of our emergency response efforts," said Templeton Fire Chief Tom Peterson, "embodying the heart and highest values of the Templeton Fire & Emergency Services."

She was presented with a certificate of recognition plaque.

The city's fire chief presented new information on the timeline of events, saying firefighters were on the scene within two minutes and had water on the fire two minutes after their arrival.

The fire broke out at the landmark building just after 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July. The damaged towers were eventually demolished altogether.

"Some people of interest have been identified," said Cmdr. Sandra Arauza of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. "That said, they still have some additional leads to follow up on. Once they conclude that, we, the sheriff's office, will be putting out a press release regarding the investigation. But they have identified some individuals."

The investigation into the fire found illegal fireworks to be the cause.

There is still no word on a suspect. However, footage was released asking the community for help identifying people near the scene.