Young and local talent competing in Templeton at Central Coast Tennis Classic

Off Highway 101, down the road on Championship Lane, is the Templeton Tennis Ranch, where this week, women from around the world are battling it out on the court for a chance at a professional win on the ITF women’s tennis tour at the Central Coast Tennis Classic.

“It's nice to play against more experienced players that compete really hard and just good matches," said Julieta Pareja, the number-one-ranked junior girls player.

At 16 years old, she is the youngest of the bunch playing this week. The San Diego native has more than a year of pro experience under her belt.

“You have to start from the bottom, so you just go by match by match, tournament by tournament and see how you do," Pareja said of playing in professional tournaments.

Many players in this tournament have gone on to become Grand Slam winners

Two Cal Poly Mustangs, Kennedy Buntrock and Delanie Dunkle, are playing doubles together, trying their hand against the pros.

Buntrock lost in her first professional singles match Monday night but returned for another wildcard with her former teammate and now coach.

“My past teammates have played it and I kind of knew what to, what I was getting myself into," Buntrock said.

Dunkle has played in the tournament three times and her younger sister played in it last year.

“The atmosphere is incredible and it being on the Central Coast just like hits close to home for me, for me being from here and everyone is just so wonderful," Dunkle said. "Usually people like to come out too, which is amazing.”

Dunkle is now an assistant coach and Buntrock is the Mustangs' returning #1 player after reaching the Big West Championship for a 5th straight season. They are just two of the many players who will be in Templeton this week.

The tournament goes through Sunday, September 28. For a full schedule, you can visit this website.