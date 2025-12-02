How to make sure your Giving Tuesday gift is put to good use

Today is Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity when many people choose to donate to charities.

The Better Business Bureau is offering advice to help ensure donations are used appropriately. The BBB recommends giving directly through a charity’s official website to make sure the organization receives the full contribution.

“Be cautious about social media messages that claim to provide easy-access donation links to a familiar-sounding charity name,” the BBB warns.

Those who want to learn more about how effectively a charity uses its donations can visit give.org, the BBB’s website that provides reports on charitable finances and transparency.

One of the BBB’s accredited charities is ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Steve Froehlich, the organization’s chief revenue officer, told Scripps News how donations make a difference.

“No family at St. Jude receives a bill — not for treatment, travel, housing or food — because we want the family to be able to focus on their child and helping that child get better,” he said.

St. Jude needs about $2 billion each year to operate, Froehlich said, adding that the organization is increasingly using AI to help reduce administrative costs.

“We have more ways to use artificial intelligence to make our very lean staff counts a lot more efficient and productive with their time,” he said.