Age in America: What concerns are at the top of the list for Gen Zers?

According to one poll, the Democrat in any presidential race needs at least 60% of the youth vote to comfortably win the Electoral College.
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jun 18, 2024

This year, age is center stage in presidential elections, including voters' age, not just the candidates in a head-to-head matchup.

President Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by four points with voters under 45 years old, and in an NPR poll he's ahead six points among Gen Z and millennials.

So why aren't some Democrats running circles around Republican candidates?

Scripps News' Chance Seales sat down with Marianna Pecora, a 19-year-old youth activist and college sophomore. She serves as the communications director at the Gen Z-led group Voters of Tomorrow, which seeks to educate, mobilize, and represent Gen Z in politics through advocacy, voter turnout, and educational efforts.

