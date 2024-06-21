Age in America: Why more older Americans are un-retiring and re-entering the workforce

Scripps News is partnering with WorkingNation, a leading nonprofit media organization focused on issues impacting workers and employment in the U.S., to drive awareness of and action to address ageism in the workplace.

This week, we're examining the growing trend of older Americans coming out of retirement and returning to the labor market. Research shows that seniors in America are the fastest growing group in the workforce, with nearly one in five people age 60 and older opting out of retirement.

Joe Casey, a retirement coach, author, and host of "The Retirement Wisdom Podcast" joined Scripps News to discuss why it has become easier for older Americans to extend their working lives.

Watch the full interview in the video above.