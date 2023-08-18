Cool down continues in the interiors and the attention centers around Hurricane Hilary

We're continuing to see a cool down especially in our interiors where the highs dropped from triple digits to upper 90s.

It was still a warm, summer day despite those dense clouds that are lingering along the coastline.

For Paso Robles, the high was 97 degrees. For San Luis Obispo, the high was 83. Santa Barbara and Santa Maria stayed in the low to mid 70s.

As a ridge of high pressure exits the area and heads east, we are seeing an increase in onshore flow, which is helping drop our temperatures.

Our temperatures are staying mild in the next couple of days, with beaches in the low to mid 60s, coastal valleys in the upper 70s and our inland areas in the low 90s.

The California Office of Emergency Services issued an advisory for Hurricane Hilary, and we are already starting to see more watches pop up. National Weather Service issued an Areal Flood Watch for Santa Barbara, which is in effect until Monday night.

Hurricane Hilary is now a category 3, and we continue to monitor its trajectory as it makes its way to the Baja area.

If it makes landfall in Southern California as a tropical storm, it would be the first time in 84 years that it happens.

Warm waters in Southern Mexico are the perfect ingredient to fuel this hurricane. Our model is showing Hurricane Hilary making landfall in Baja California Sur on Saturday evening. The San Diego area could see some rain on Suday evening.

The remnants of the system could bring rain, thunderstorms, and windy conditions on Sunday night into Monday.

In our seven-day forecast, the rain and thunderstorm icon is popping up on Monday.

It is still early to predict how much rain we could see, which is why it is key to monitor the hurricane’s trajectory in the next couple of days.

