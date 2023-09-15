Cooler conditions continue with dense clouds lingering especially along the coast

The Central Coast is holding on to those cooler temperatures with lots of cloud coverage. Interiors and coastal valleys are seeing some relief with a patchy sun-cloud mix.

We are experiencing very similar conditions to yesterday with Paso Robles seeing a high of 86 degrees. The high for Santa Barbara was 70 degrees, 75 for San Luis Obispo and 67 for Cambria.

We are in the same cycle of dense foggy conditions overnight leading to some morning clouds. We are expecting the sun-cloud mix with some clearing in the afternoon in our interiors and coastal valleys.

Winds are also repeating the trend of picking up in the afternoon, dying down and then picking up but in the Southcoast. Models are showing weak sundowner winds, so no advisories are in place.

Onshore flow and a ridge of high pressure west of us is helping keep those temperatures consistent and cooler. Our area forecast for Friday is showing mild temperatures continue.

Paso Robles is looking at a high of 87 degrees, 74 for San Luis Obispo, 76 for Santa Barbara, and 72 for Santa Maria.

The weekend is upon us, so here is a look at our two-day forecast for Friday and Saturday. Beaches are holding on to those 60s, coastal valleys in those 70s while interiors in the mid to upper 80s.

The seven-day forecast shows steady temperatures leaning on the cooler side with cloudy skies. Paso Robles is seeing a dip in temperatures Saturday into Sunday dropping from the mid 80s to the low 80s.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria are not seeing major changes. Santa Barbara is looking at a degree or two-degree cool down Sunday into Monday.

