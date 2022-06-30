Dense marine layer is helping cool down our temperatures

After several days of triple digits, temperatures are cooling down thanks to a persisting marine layer that is bringing cloudy and foggy conditions near the coast.

On Thursday, Coastal Valleys enjoyed sunny skies with highs at 75 degrees in San Luis Obispo and 67 in Santa Maria. Northwest winds will bring gusts of 15 mph in the afternoon.

Inland areas finally got a slight break from the heat with Paso Robles at 91 degrees and Santa Ynez at 84. Both areas still struggling with warm temperatures but no more triple digits at least for now.

Interior Valleys are not feeling the impact of the strong marine layer that is lingering near the coast.

Paso Robles can expect winds gusting up to 25 mph in the evening allowing for clear skies overnight.

Beaches are seeing that dense overnight fog and morning clouds. For Pismo Beach, the sun filtered through allowing for a beach day with a high of 67.

North coast beaches are holding onto the foggy and cloudy conditions, Morro Bay had a high of 57 degrees and Cambria a high of 62.

In Arroyo Grande, crews are making progress in containing the 375-acre Camino Fire. CAL Fire SLO said the brush fire is now 65% contained thanks to the overnight marine layer. The high on Thursday was 73 degrees. Breezy northwest winds with gusts at 15 mph will build up overnight along with more cloud and fog coverage.

Friday is expecting more of that marine influence, which is helping the Central Coast stick to similar cooler temperatures.

Interior Valleys are holding to the 80s while coastal valleys are expecting mid 60s to low 70s.

West beaches will remain in the lower 60s.

Coastal Valleys and beaches will encounter a mix of fog, low clouds and patchy sunny conditions throughout the weekend.

The 4th of July is holding onto those morning clouds, but things are expected to clear out in the afternoon. The evening is looking clear across the region before another round of low clouds, so fireworks should be visible. You will need a jacket though because lows are expected in the 50s.