Dense marine layer is sticking around along with cooler conditions and the potential for light rain

Happy Sunday, Central Coast! Hope you enjoyed that extra hour of sleep as we return to Standard Time. Sunday was a pretty nice day with warm temps in the interiors and coastal valleys. Another big character in our forecast is the dense fog that is rolling in overnight.

The high for Paso Robles was 82 degrees; in San Luis Obispo, it was 75 degrees; in Santa Barbara, it was 71 degrees and, in both Santa Maria, and Cambria, it was 66 degrees.

Temperatures in San Luis Obispo and Lompoc dropped seven degrees in the last 24 hours. In Santa Ynez, temps were 13 degrees cooler.

No wind advisory is in effect, but we did see breezy conditions in the afternoon hours across the Central Coast with gusts between 10 and 23 mph.

However, northwest winds are going to start developing tonight in the Southcoast and Monday night as well. Our model is showing winds could gust up to nearly 30 mph.

As we turn our attention to the work week, make sure you keep an umbrella and raincoat handy. We have a series of weak systems lingering in the Pacific Northwest and Northern California. We also have a cold front pushing into our area.

The remnants from those storms could bring some light rain to the northwest portion of SLO County. It is not expected to be a significant rain event. Models are showing totals if any, will be under a tenth of an inch.

Things will continue to cool down on Tuesday. Areas such as Paso Robles will see the biggest change in temps dropping from the 80s on Sunday to the upper 60s by Tuesday.Beaches are holding steady in those low 60s during the next three days. Coastal Valleys are looking at upper to mid 60s.

Our seven-day forecast shows more fall-like conditions. We can expect those overnight foggy conditions with some morning low clouds.

Our lows in the interiors are expected to drop into the mid 30s. San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria are keeping things mild in the low 70s for the rest of the week.

