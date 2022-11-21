Dull but nice forecast for the holiday week

Good afternoon Central Coast! To kick off the holiday week there is a little added cloud cover thanks to a very weak trough passing over the region. It has made just a small impact on temps but mainly some decent weather for mid fall!

Those freeze and frost advisories we had the past few nights have lifted but we still have several cold nights ahead of us, especially in the interiors.

Those cooler and gustier conditions we are seeing Monday and Tuesday will start to break down Tuesday afternoon and high pressure will replace it.

That ridge will build just in time for Thanksgiving, hitting its peak on Thursday which means the warmest day of the week will land on the holiday.

The day to day temperature change will be minimal throughout the week with most of us sitting in the low 70's. By Thanksgiving we will be a bit warmer with some added sunshine. This will bring some highs in the upper 70s (even an 80 can't be ruled out) for The holiday and for the hectic travel days surrounding it.

In the extended period, temperatures will stay mostly stagnant until the ridge starts to break down Friday and a small cooling trend begins for the weekend.

Looking even farther out on the horizon there is a very small chance for some rain around November 29th. That chance is still too far out to be certain and my hopes are not all that high, but we will continue to update as the system gets closer.

