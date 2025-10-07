Early morning fog and comfortable daytime conditions

Happy Tuesday! We've got great conditions for the week, continued mild temps, clear skies and some gusts.

The early morning hours featured some beach cloud cover as the marine layer returned to the forecast. That will be a staple through the week, but thankfully, most spots will see that cloud fully clear in the mid-morning hours. Spots like Morro Bay are more likely to battle clouds all day, but they will be high enough in the sky to avoid fog impacts most of the day.

Temperatures this morning are quite cool, about 50 degrees all over and slightly warmer along the southcoast.

Temperatures will cool a bit tomorrow in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. Here is a look at our 7-day forecast:

Make it a great day, Central Coast!