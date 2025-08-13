Backfiring operations continue Wednesday on Gifford Fire’s northern flank

Firefighters battling the Gifford Fire will continue backfiring operations on Wednesday in the Garcia Wilderness in an attempt to slow the fire’s spread.

Those operations began on Tuesday, and as that work continues, officials say people near the northern perimeter of the fire should expect to see more smoke.

The Gifford Fire broke out on August 1, along Highway 166 east of Santa Maria. As of Wednesday morning, it has burned 125,272 acres across both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. It is currently 37% contained.

The northwest area of the fire remains the firefighters’ main focus, with crews mopping up and patrolling other areas along the fire's perimeter to ensure the fire remains within containment lines.

More than 820 structures remain threatened, and 780 residents are under evacuation orders. Four structures have been confirmed destroyed.

Residents in San Luis Obispo County can check whether their property is included in evacuations by visiting this link.

For the latest information on evacuation orders and warnings in Santa Barbara County, click here.

An evacuation shelter is set up at Santa Margarita Community Hall, located at 22501 I Street. Residents can also call the American Red Cross for assistance at (805) 678-3073.

More than 4,900 personnel are currently assigned to the Gifford Fire.

A fire base camp is set up in Santa Margarita. With school starting, fire officials say they are coordinating with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office to set up a special route for firefighters exiting the camp to avoid crosswalks to protect students walking to and from school.

Highway 166 remains closed between Highway 101 and New Cuyama with no estimated time of reopening.

Other road closures include:



Huasna Townsite south at Huasna and Huasna East

Huasna Road restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Huasna Road East of School Road restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Lopez at Orcutt restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Lopez Drive at the dam

Pozo Road from Las Pilitas Road to Red Hill Road

Avenales Ranch Road from Pozo Road to the south end

Parkhill Road from River Road to Pozo Road

River Road from Parkhill Road to Pozo Road

Santa Margarita Lake Road

Pozo Road at Santa Margarita Lake restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Pozo Road at River Road restricted to residents and essential traffic only

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.