Improved weather conditions helping firefighters battling Gifford Fire

Gifford Fire officials are expecting improved weather conditions on Friday, which they say will help firefighters working to contain the blaze.

Overnight brought increased humidity, and lower temperatures are expected in the coming days.

The Gifford Fire broke out on August 1, along Highway 166 east of Santa Maria. As of Friday morning, it has burned 132,605 acres across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. It is currently 61% contained.

The northwest area of the fire in the Garcia Wilderness remains uncontained, and officials say that is where firefighters are concentrating their efforts.

Five structures have been confirmed destroyed by the fire. Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for many areas, but several have been downgraded or canceled.

Residents in San Luis Obispo County can check whether their property is included in evacuations by visiting this link.

For the latest information on evacuation orders and warnings in Santa Barbara County, click here.

California Interagency Incident Management Team 5 Operations Secion Chief Don Fregulia provides an update on the fire situation as of Friday morning:



Nearly 5,000 personnel are currently assigned to the Gifford Fire. Nine firefighters have been reported injured, along with three civilian injuries.

Highway 166, which was closed when the fire broke out, reopened on Wednesday. Drivers are warned to expect delays of up to one hour while road crews continue repairs along the highway.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.