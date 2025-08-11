New evacuations ordered near Gifford Fire in San Luis Obispo County

New evacuation orders are in effect in San Luis Obispo County for zones SLC-193, SLC-194, SLC-221, and SLC-224 due to the Gifford Fire. This includes the area of Pozo Road, Santa Margarita Lake, Parkhill Road and River Road west of the Los Padres National Forest.

Evacuation warnings are also now in place for zones SLC-172 and SLC-192, which include areas north of Santa Margarita Lake, South of Las Pilitas Road, west of the Los Padres National Forest, and East of Pozo Road.

A temporary evacuation point has been established at the Santa Margarita Community Hall, located at 22501 I Street. The American Red Cross is on site.

Gifford Fire officials will host another community meeting Monday evening, this time in San Luis Obispo. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall located at 801 Grand Avenue. Officials will provide an update on the fire situation and answer questions from residents. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the Los Padres National Forest’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Questions can be submitted in advance 2025.gifford@firenet.gov.

The Gifford Fire broke out on August 1, along Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, burning on both sides of the highway into San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

As of Monday morning, the fire has burned 119,214 acres and is 33% contained.

Fire officials say the fire continues to burn toward the north and northwest. To stop further spread, crews are planning to launch what officials call a “36-hour strategic firing operation” this evening. The goal is to reduce vegetation ahead of the main fire. The operation will reportedly take place along the north perimeter of the fire using established control lines, ridges and roads around the Garcia Wilderness where the fire is burning. Aerial ignitions are also planned in steeper, inaccessible areas.

The following map shows the progression of the fire since it broke out on August 1:



Nearly 3,000 structures remain threatened by the fire.

An evacuation shelter is now set up at New Life Community Church, located at 990 James Way in Pismo Beach. Pets are welcome and trailers and RVs are also permitted to park on the basketball court.

Evacuees can also contact the American Red Cross for assistance at (805) 678-3073.

Residents in San Luis Obispo County can check whether their property is included in evacuations by visiting this link.

For information on evacuation orders and warnings in Santa Barbara County, click here.

For residents who need to evacuate with large animals, the Elks Rodeo Grounds in Santa Maria is open for large animal evacuations. A large animal shelter has been established in northern San Luis Obispo County. Call (805) 781-1404 for information.

The Horse Emergency Evacuation Team can also assist with large animal evacuation. Contact HEET at (805) 466-7457.

From now through February 8, 2026, the Los Padres National Forest is closed for public safety and the protection of natural resources. This closure includes the entire Santa Lucia Ranger District and a portion of the Mount Pinos Ranger District. Click here to view the closure order.

Highway 166 also remains closed between Highway 101 and New Cuyama with no estimated time for reopening.

Officials say nearly 4,400 personnel are currently assigned to the Gifford Fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.