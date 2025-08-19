Safety a priority as crews work to fully contain Gifford Fire

Safety due to the Gifford Fire remains a top priority for fire crews as firefighters work to gain full containment on the fire that has burned 131,589 acres between San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

As of Tuesday morning, 10 injuries had been attributed due to the fire, which remains 95 percent contained. No new growth of the fire was reported Monday and fire officials say the fire remained within the already established containment lines.

Suppression work also continued along the fire’s southern end.

Tuesday, crews will continue with mop-up of the Gifford fire and work to put out hot spots. Work is also underway to return trails to a more natural condition.

More than 2,700 fire personnel, which includes hand crews, dozers, fire engines and water tenders, are still assigned to the fire.

Monday afternoon, water-dropping helicopters assigned to the Gifford Fire assisted with the initial attack of another vegetation fire that broke out near Atascadero. The forward progress of that fire was stopped at 40 acres.

With the possibility of triple-digit temps later this week for portions of the Gifford Fire, firefighters say elevated critical fire weather conditions will persist.

For questions, concerns or information on the fire, the public information center can be reached at (805) 308-5533. For the latest on evacuation warnings and orders in place in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Many of the remaining evacuation orders and warnings in Santa Barbara County were lifted Monday.