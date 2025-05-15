Watch Now
Two-acre brush fire burns in Santa Maria Riverbed

CAL FIRE SLO
Firefighters at the scene of a brush fire in the Santa Maria Riverbed on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
A fire burned about two acres of brush in the Santa Maria Riverbed on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 p.m. on the west side of Highway 101.

The fire is contained and the cause is under investigation, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Santa Maria Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire also responded to the incident.

This is the third brush fire to break out in the Santa Maria Riverbed in the past four days.

A fire on Sunday, May 11 burned about one acre and another fire on Tuesday burned approximately five acres.

