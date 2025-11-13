Heavy rainfall this afternoon, strong winds, with more on the way

Good morning Central Coast!

We have a notable amount of rain coming our way this afternoon and into early tomorrow morning. This is all thanks to a broad trough of low pressure that is moving east towards California. The core low-pressure system will track over the Central Coast today and continue to bring us rain into the weekend.

RAIN RADAR 2

When the cold front pushes through, we can expect a band of heavy rain and strong winds. The band will slowly move south and spread out into the evening.

By midnight, the storm will have moved south but will still be bringing heavy rain to the region. The difference between this and the core cold front is that the showers will be a bit less uniform and more widespread.

Friday will start off with more rain for the commute, but it will taper off through the morning.

Friday will be mostly clear with a few lingering showers possible.

RAIN RADAR

Saturday morning, the cut-off low pressure will wander back into the region. This is where more uncertainty comes in. This second band of rain will move in from the east, opposite from the first band.

This will linger through much of the day. On Sunday, there is also a chance for more of the lingering showers. I am keeping a very close eye on Sunday for the City to Sea runners.

Monday, another cold front will surge in and bring us another round of rain.

As a quick note, due to the rain in the forecast, the Thursday Downtown SLO Farmers' Market has been canceled.

Flooding of roadways and wildfire burn scars is possible.

There are a few alerts already in place, starting with a wind advisory. This is in place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, excluding the South Coast. Winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

As for temperatures today, we will see cooling continue as we head through the rest of the week. Here's what you can expect in your community.

And a look at the 7 day forecast.