Light rain Tuesday will add to the cool and cloudy trend

Good afternoon Central Coast!

A very cool and cloudy start to the week so far, and that trend will continue all week. Temperatures are going to stay stagnant in the mid 50's throughout the extended period, with minimal sunshine materializing midweek.

That system that brought the much needed rain has dried out and moved on but don't get too comfortable with the dry conditions because more moisture is headed our way. Another round of rain, although much more minimal accumulation, will roll through the Central Coast early Tuesday morning.

Totals look at about less than a tenth of an inch in Santa Barbara county but for portions of northern SLO county we could see around a quarter of an inch.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning the marine layer will deepen and fog will develop for many of the coastal areas, though that should clear throughout Wednesday afternoon.

Throughout this time period daytime highs will be very cool, Wednesday will only bring a degree or two of warming as the skies clear.

Towards the end of the week, there is another chance for rain on Friday. Models are not quite in agreement this far out, so if moisture does materialize it looks minimal and the timing will be Friday evening.

As the weekend approaches, skies will clear and we could start to see temperatures warm.