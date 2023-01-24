More warming could push a couple spots into the low 70's Wednesday

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

More sunshine is in the forecast as we continue to see a whole lot of high pressure diverting any major systems to the north of us. Daytime highs could push up into the lower 70's Wednesday and Thursday before a trough moving into the region pushes those temps back down.

Overnight lows will continue to be at or near freezing for much of the week so keep that in mind when it comes to pets and plants.

The only other advisory is for surf, a high surf advisory is in place through 10 pm Wednesday.

The big question in the extended forecast is when will rain return. The Climate Prediction Center in both the 6-10 day outlook and the 8-14 day outlook returns California to the above average expectation of rain (compared to average).

If we do see those ran chances materialize, the amount of rain looks to be minimal.