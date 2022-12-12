Not out of the woods yet, more rain overnight

Good afternoon Central Coast!

What a crazy ride last night! The front that brought all the rain and wind yesterday is well to the east of us but that doesn't mean we are out of the woods yet.

The low associated with the storm is still set to sweep across the area and bring with it moderate to heavy rainfall through Monday morning.

The heavier rainfall looks like it will pick back up around 7PM Sunday, in portions of northern SLO county, making its way south across the Central Coast and lasts through around 6AM Monday before fully drying out closer to 9AM Monday morning.

We can't rule out the chance for thunderstorms and small hail associated with any intense showers. There were reports of hail in portions of southern San Luis Obispo county Saturday night too.

Additional rainfall amounts tonight through Monday are expected to be about 0.30 to 0.75 inch for much of the coast and valleys, and about 0.25 to 0.50 inch in the mountains with locally higher

amounts.

As for wind, in SLO/SB county all wind advisories have dropped but breezy to gusty west winds will still prevail across much of the region for the rest of the day with local gusts over 40 mph

possible in some areas.

There is a Winter Storm Warning in place for the Santa Barbara county interior mountains that will be in effect until 6PM Monday.

Moderate to heavy snow expected tonight into Monday along with gusty winds. Snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches expected above 7000 feet, with 4 to 8 inches between 5000 and 7000 feet,

and 1 to 4 inches between 3500 and 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Skies should clear out Monday night through Wednesday but during this time there will be the possibility of some frost and freeze issues. Overnight lows will be very cold mid week and day-time highs will not be rebounding well, with temps still set in the mid to low 50's.

Looking to next weekend, there is still the chance for more rain. Models right now show at least some moisture possible but how much will be determined as we get closer.

