Rain and strong wind gusts expected to kick off the new year

Happy New Years Eve Central Coast! We have already seen some showers hit the area throughout the day today, and there is more on the way.

Here is your interactive radar!

Let's start with what you can expect for tonight:

The radar shows some places may get a little bit of a break in the rain, just in time for the countdown.

The good news is that after tonight, we won't have to worry about rain until next year... unfortunately, that is tomorrow.

New Years Day will hold isolated showers throughout most of the day, and into Friday.

With the ground still pretty saturated from last week's storms, flooding is something local emergency officials are warning people to be aware of. There is a Flood Watch in effect through 10pm on January 1st in the green area below.

Wind is another thing you may notice as you go about your celebrations this evening. There is a wind advisory in effect through 3pm on January 1st, and in the blue area on the map, there will be Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.

Alright, keeping in mind that there will be rain for the next several days... let's talk temperature.

As for the 7 day forecast, rain is in the forecast through the middle of next week, and temperatures are expected to stay pretty consistent.