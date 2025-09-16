Rain is headed to the Central Coast tomorrow evening

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast! We've had a warm couple of days here, but things are about to change.

Wednesday evening, we'll have a storm from the south, causing rain on the Central Coast. We'll see about half an inch in areas like Santa Ynez, Isla Vista, and Santa Barbara.

We could see some more rain in our forecast in the upcoming weeks as well.

Before the rain comes, we'll still be seeing warm temperatures. We'll reach triple digits in Paso Robles on Wednesday.

When the rain comes, temperatures will drop significantly.

During the weekend and the beginning of next week, a high-pressure system will bring temperatures back up.

Have a great day!