Temps slightly cool down Friday but the warm air mass continues this weekend

Detailed forecast:

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

Warm conditions are still expected for communities away from the coast due to the upper-level ridge of high pressure that remains over New Mexico this morning.

The very warm air mass will continue through the weekend with temperatures remaining above normal for areas away from the coast.

High pressure aloft over the region will weaken and decline through Sunday. As onshore flow increases somewhat over the coming days, this will likely bring a 1 to 3-degree cooling across the valleys and mountains.

Closer to the coast, onshore flow, with a persistent and shallow marine will keep temperatures closer to normal for this time of year.

Low clouds and fog remain along the Central Coast this morning, and the shallow marine inversion is producing areas of dense fog. However, south of Point Conception, the low clouds appear more problematic at this time.

As a result, another Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 9 a.m. August 8, 2025.

Fire forecast:

The Gifford Fire has expanded in size and has burned nearly 100,000 acres as of Friday morning, according to CAL FIRE.

Lopez Lake under official evacuation order, visitors told to evacuate

The Canyon Fire, currently affecting communities in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, has burned over 4,000 acres, and CAL FIRE stated that the cause is still under investigation.

Right now, we are seeing moderate to thick levels of smoke for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, but the smoke has even spread into Kern County.

'Fire spread rapidly.' Gifford Fire grows to nearly 100K acres; evacuation orders, warnings in place

-Eddie