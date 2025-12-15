70s temperatures return for the start of the work week

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
This weekend, the Central Coast experienced a slight cool down into the 60s. A mild weather pattern with above-average temperatures will return on Monday. Here is your full forecast!
Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

It was a '60s Sunday! We saw high temperatures in that range this weekend as a result of a ridge of high pressure beginning to weaken. This will change again starting Monday, when we'll see the return of some '70s.

This warming trend will continue halfway through the work week. It looks like we'll start to cool down once again around Wednesday.

Overall, the next few days will be pleasant weather-wise. Enjoy it!

Our extended outlook shows that there is a chance that, in addition to this cool down next weekend, there could be some rain headed our way right before or on Christmas. Again, it's too early to confirm this, but we will keep you informed as we get closer to those big travel days.

Enjoy your evening!

— Leslie Molina

