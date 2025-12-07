70s weather to stay with us into the workweek

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

We're starting the weekend with some 70s temperatures in areas like Santa Maria. Before we delve into why that is happening, first, I want to bring your attention to a Small Craft Advisory. This advisory will expire on Monday at 3:00 AM.

Now back to the warm-up we are experiencing this weekend. By Sunday, most areas in our region will be experiencing temperatures in the 70s, except for Paso Robles. Don't feel too left behind, because Paso Robles will get to those temperatures by Monday.

Here is your 7-day forecast! This warm-up will be staying with us well into next week.

On Friday, our models indicated that the warmest days of the week would be Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s. That looks to have changed, but there is still a minor possibility some areas could see some low 80s next week. We will keep you updates if that does happen.

For now, enjoy the nice weather we are having this weekend!

— Leslie Molina