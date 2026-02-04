80s for many of us on Wednesday, cooling down by Friday, rain chances early next week

Good evening, Central Coast!

A strong high-pressure system continues to keep the Central Coast toasty with some areas in the 80s again on Wednesday. Thursday will still be warm in the 70s and low 80s with clouds on the increase. Friday, the strong area of high pressure begins breaking down, and we will cool down into the 60s to near 70 with some low clouds and fog to start the day, then partly cloudy. The High Surf Advisory has been extended until 9 pm for the Central Coast. The surf continues highest along our west and northwest facing beaches.

Below are the forecasted highs for Wednesday.

Thursday is still warm with clouds increasing a bit, but still mixed in with the sun.

The KSBY weather team is watching a big pattern change next week. Rain chances begin to increase Monday night into Tuesday. We are expecting our first measurable rainfall in over a month.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

