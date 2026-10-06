A dangerous, long-lasting heat wave continues through Thursday. Cooler Friday

Here is your Central Coast Weather Outlook from Meteorologist Jim Castillo

Current Heat Wave Overview (Through Thursday)

A dangerous, long-lasting heat wave continues across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and the Los Padres National Forest.

Coastal and interior valleys across the region will see extreme highs of 85 to 104 degrees, well above normal.

Even coastal beaches will offer little relief, with afternoon highs climbing into the 70s and 80s through Thursday.

Overnight lows will stay exceptionally warm, dropping only into the 60s in many areas.

Heat advisories and extreme heat warnings remain in effect through Thursday evening for all coastal zones, valleys, mountains, and inland sectors of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The transition and cooling trend begins Friday and really cools off Saturday and Sunday.

The upper-level high-pressure system breaks down on Friday, replaced by weak cyclonic flow, lowering upper heights, establishing onshore flow to the east, and leaving only weak offshore flow from the north.

High temperatures on Friday will trend downward into the 80s and 90s across interior valleys; while still above normal, it will mark a transition out of dangerously hot levels.

A robust upper trough moves into California on Saturday, significantly increasing onshore flow and sparking the return of marine layer stratus clouds along the coast.

Weekend Tropical Moisture and Late-Week Swell

Moisture from distant Hurricane Rachel approaches Southern California by Sunday, staying mostly southeast of the Central Coast. That said, there is a 20% to 30% chance for showers on Monday for the Central Coast.

A big trough of low pressure cools us down this weekend into the 60s and low 70s and introduces a robust marine layer cloud pattern.

Additional cooling on Sunday will push maximum temperatures back down to normal or slightly below normal levels across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Ocean impacts from the system will arrive soon after, with swells generated by Hurricane Rachel that could reach local waters by next week.

Find AC if at all possible and stay hydrated. We'll cool down by Friday!

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim