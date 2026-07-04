A decrease in cloud coverage brings gradual warming for the weekend

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

We're starting to experience gradual warming this Friday. This will continue on Saturday! Here is a look at some of the temperatures you can expect if you have any activities planned.

Warming will be a bit more modest for the coasts and coastal valleys. Onshore flow will continue to bring clouds at night that will mostly clear out by the afternoon. Warming will be more noticeable for the interior valleys, thanks to cloud coverage that has and will continue to decrease.

Here is a great graphic from the National Weather Service that covers low clouds and their impact on visibility tomorrow!

Near-normal temperatures will return early next week and hold steady into next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina