A few more days of high tides, some light rain expected on Halloween

Good morning, Central Coast!

Over the past few days, high tides have been an ongoing concern as the combination of Lunar forces meets higher sea surface heights thanks to a Kelvin Wave (associated with El Niño). Wednesday that lead to tides upwards of 7.6 ft at Port San Luis and similar high tides along the south coast.

Today we run that risk again with high tides around noon for our western beaches, 11:30 a.m. for the southcoast.

Continued concern for small scale coastal flooding has extended the coastal flood advisory for one more day. Now in place through 2 p.m. Friday.

Today will be a bit cloudier but still very mild across the region. High temps expected to be very similar to Wednesday, in the low 70s and upper 60s.

Into Friday and the weekend, temperatures will take a little tumble, and clouds will be more widespread. Some light drizzle is expected today and Friday, although it will not be a big concern; honestly not even that noticeable although it will not be a large concern, honestly not even that noticeable.

Here is a look at the events going on this weekend on the Central Coast!

Saturday rain is expected (light, thankfully), but because of Halloween I am keeping an extra close eye on it.

The rain chances will start with drizzle Thursday night into Friday morning. A few raindrops for the morning commute, but that is all.

By Saturday night, a band of slightly heavier rain will move in and bring a brief period of light, although more noticable rain.

The unfortunate part is that this band looks to fall during the trick-or-treating hours. Here is what we expect by 7 p.m.

The good news is that it will move fast and be light overall. Even farther out, timing is questionable, and with even a slight change in the models, we could be dry. Bottom line, worst-case scenario, light rain for the evening.

Amounts will be very minimal. Only a quarter inch on the high side, most likely just hundredths across the board.

Sunday a few stragglers are expected with minimal additional rainfall. Skies will clear for a great start to next week.

Into the second half of next week, a chance for rain will move in and bring us into a more active pattern for November.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian