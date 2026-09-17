A few morning clouds linger, sunshine and warm temps move into the region

Good morning, Central Coast!

Thursday morning is shaping up to be similar to Wednesday. Morning clouds and temps in the 50s for most communities. Thankfully the clouds are sitting high enough in the atmosphere to avoid all fog concern.

Skies will clear and sunshine is expected my mid morning and temps will warm a few degrees.

Here is a look at the high temps we can expect today across the Central Coast!

Into the weekend the low pressure in NorCal that has been pushing winds onshore will weaken and lift north. Another low pressure to our south east will kick in and thanks to their relative locations winds will turn offshore.

Warmer weather, limited marine influence, and afternoon sunshine will be the story this weekend.

Into next week temps will cool a few degrees Monday but that will not last long. Temps return to normal for this time of the year for the majority of next week.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast!

Have a great day, Central Coast!

-Vivian