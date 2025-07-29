A gradual warming is ahead

As we start a new week, expect the onshore flow to persist, influenced by an upper-level trough of low pressure that remains anchored along the West Coast. Conditions will feature night and morning low clouds and fog over most coastal and valley locations. As the week progresses, we anticipate a gradual thinning of the marine layer due to building high pressure. This will initiate a slow warming trend, especially in areas away from the coastline.
