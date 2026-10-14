A Heat Advisory and Fire Weather concerns Thursday through Saturday

Here's your Central Coast weather forecast from Meteorologist Jim Castillo for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

A mainly clear sky and a warming trend continue. A Heat Advisory is in effect Thursday through Saturday for coastal valleys and beaches, with highs reaching the 80s and 90s. Offshore winds increase Thursday and Friday, bringing elevated fire weather concerns, with a Fire Weather Warning for parts of the Santa Lucia Mountains and into the Los Padres National Forest through interior sections of Santa Barbara County, with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

Many of us will likely see these gusty offshore winds, especially Thursday and Friday morning.

Mountain and forest areas will remain dry with low humidity through the weekend. We begin a cool down on Sunday, but still above-normal temperatures continue into Sunday before a nice cooling trend next week.

Forecast models indicate a much cooler system arriving by midweek, with a slight chance of showers, especially by Wednesday.

Have a great night, Central Coast, and stay cool!

-Jim