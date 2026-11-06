A High Surf Advisory and A Coastal Flood Advisory through 10 PM Monday, sunny

Here is your Central Coast forecast from Meteorologist Jim Castillo for Santa Barbara & San Luis Obispo Counties

An upper-level ridge continues to bring north and northeast offshore winds tonight into the weekend, with strengthening offshore gradients, lots of afternoon sunshine, and mostly clear nights. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to low 80s Friday across coastal, valley, and foothill areas. Offshore canyon winds increase across the Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and Los Padres National Forest, peaking Friday morning just below advisory levels.

A High Surf Advisory and A Coastal Flood Advisory through 10 PM Monday. Moderate coastal flooding. Hazardous swimming conditions - rip currents. High tides: 7.1' to 7.4' each morning. Peak surf: 10 to 16 feet along the Central Coast

Weekend Outlook (Saturday & Sunday): Peak heat hits this weekend under strong high pressure and persistent morning offshore breezes. Expect localized gusty winds along exposed mountain ridges. High temperatures peak in the 70s to low 80s along the coast and in the valleys—well above seasonal averages.

Next Week & Extended Monday & Tuesday: We stay warm and dry

Extended: High pressure keeps conditions dry through next week, with long-range models signaling an active rain pattern starting up mid-November.

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!

-Jim