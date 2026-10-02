Good Thursday evening, Central Coast from Meteorologist Jim Castillo

Dangerous and Long-Lasting Heat Wave Heading for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties

A major, highly unusual, and exceptionally long-lasting October heat wave is set to impact San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, beginning Friday and persisting through all of next week, with potential extensions into the second week of October. Driven by a strong high-pressure system building over the eastern Pacific and the West Coast, this multi-week setup will deliver dangerously hot temperatures well above normal.

Key Meteorological Drivers

Pressure gradients are weakening, shifting to offshore

While this is an offshore flow pattern, it is not a traditional because upper-level support lacks persistent gusty winds. Expect only brief, sub-advisory north-to-northeast breezes.

This extreme heat will reach right down to the coastal zones of Santa Barbara County with an Extreme Heat Warning Friday through next Thursday

Regional Timeline and Temperature Breakdown

San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara Counties: Warming is delayed slightly by a day, ramping up significantly over the weekend. Highs away from the beaches will climb, with the interior valleys soaring into the lower 100s. Heat advisories are officially in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday evening in San Luis Obispo County.

Warming is delayed slightly by a day, ramping up significantly over the weekend. Highs away from the beaches will climb, with the interior valleys soaring into the lower 100s. Heat advisories are officially in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday evening in San Luis Obispo County. Santa Barbara County Interior, Valleys, and Mountain Zones (Including the Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and Los Padres National Forest sections): Expect extreme interior maximums, with local hot spots reaching over 100 degrees.

Expect extreme interior maximums, with local hot spots reaching over 100 degrees. Coastal Communities: Even the beaches and coastal plains of Santa Barbara County will experience significant heat, with daytime highs pushing into the 80s and some 90s.

Long-Term Outlook (Monday through Thursday and Beyond)

The heat will not relent easily. Monday and Tuesday will mirror the weekend conditions closely. Looking toward the middle of next week (Wednesday through Friday), computer models indicate potential supplemental upper-level northeast wind support, which could drive temperatures even higher and threaten daily records. Early indications point to potential relief by next weekend, but until then, residents across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties should prepare for relentless heat.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

