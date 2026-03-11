A rare prolonged Heat Wave in March for the Central Coast, here's the hot forecast

Good Wednesday evening, Central Coast!

Below is the Heat Advisory that starts at 10 am tomorrow for the Central and South Coasts

Central Coast Heat Wave: What You Need to Know

A dangerous and long-lasting heat wave is about to settle over the Central Coast through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Starting Thursday and lasting well into next week, expect heat impacts across our region.

Key Points:

Record Temperatures: Daytime highs will soar 15-30°F above average. Some locations may tie or break daily records, and even monthly records are at risk.

Warm Nights: Overnights will stay unusually warm, giving little relief after sunset, with many areas falling into the 50s to around 60.

Minimal Marine Cooling: Coastal areas won’t have their usual cool ocean air, meaning even beach cities will feel some of the heat.

Why This Heat Wave Matters

This isn’t just typical summer heat—it’s a prolonged event that could lead to serious health risks and it's happening in March!

Heat is one of the deadliest weather hazards. More people are affected by heat than floods, hurricanes, or tornadoes.

Coastal residents may not have air conditioning, making it harder to stay cool.

Pets, young children, elderly folks, and those with health conditions are especially vulnerable.

Stay Safe – Heat Facts & Tips

1. Hydration is Key:

Drink water often, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, as these can dehydrate you.

2. Keep Cool:

Stay indoors during the hottest part of the day (usually 10 am–6 pm).

Use fans, shades, and air conditioning if you have them.

Seek out cooling centers if your home gets too hot.

3. Plan Outdoor Activities Wisely:

Do chores, exercise, and errands early in the morning or late in the evening when temperatures are lower.

4. Never Leave People or Pets in Cars:

Even a few minutes can be deadly as car interiors heat up rapidly.

5. Look Out for Each Other:

Check on neighbors, especially those who are elderly or living alone.

Heat Wave Timeline

Thursday: Peak heat. Some areas will see record highs.

Friday: Slight marine influence at the coast, but inland areas stay hot even with high clouds moving into the area.

Saturday: Some cooling near the coast, but interior regions remain very warm.

Sunday–Wednesday: Another surge of heat. Highs again 15–30°F above normal, possibly threatening new records.

No Rain Relief:

Forecasts show little to no rain through March 26.

Signs of Heat Illness & What to Do

Symptoms: Dizziness, headache, confusion, nausea, excessive sweating, or the opposite: no sweating.

Action: Move to a cool place, sip water, and seek medical help if symptoms persist.

Stay smart, stay hydrated, and take every heat advisory seriously. We’re in this together, Central Coast!

Below are the actual high temperatures on Wednesday. San Luis Obispo's average high is 66, and the actual high was 82, 16 degrees above average.

Stay cool and stay hydrated, Central Coast!

-Jim

