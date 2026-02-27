A warm gusty offshore northeast wind tonight into the first half of Friday

Good Evening, Central Coast!

A warm gusty wind for the Central Coast!

Below are the highs on Thursday with lots of low 80s!

The forecast is right on track. Surface pressure gradients have tightened; this, combined with modest upper-level support continue the northeast winds to peak tonight into early Friday. While some spots will likely touch the 40 mph mark in the Santa Lucia mountains and the San Luis Obispo coast, the stronger northeast winds will be more localized and mainly confined to the hills. A Wind Advisory has been issued tonight until 2 pm Friday for the coastal areas and near inland valleys of San Luis Obispo County and into the Santa Lucia mountain range. A northeast wind 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph will continue.

These winds will lower through the day on Friday and turn onshore in all areas by Saturday.

With the 80s around again on Friday, keep the curtains closed to limit the sun's rays from entering your home if you do not have air conditioning. At night, the lows will cool into the upper 40s and low 50s. We will see less fog and low clouds tonight with the offshore winds.

Temperatures will peak on Friday with the high pressure. Temperatures will steadily decline each day through the weekend with the weakening high and return to onshore flow. The marine layer should also make a triumphal return as well, especially on Sunday. Expect more sun on Saturday and lots of clouds around on Sunday.

A weak upper-level low-pressure system will skirt through interior California on Monday. While no rain is expected, this will continue the cooling trend into Monday when temperatures return to near normal. Temperatures change little through the middle of the week.

The low will also stir up some gusty west to northwest winds, which will likely impact the coastal and mountain areas.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

