A warm Mother's Day Weekend: 80s-90s inland, cooler at beaches with areas of morning fog

Good Friday evening, Central Coast!

Here's your Central Coast weather forecast for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties:

WARMING TREND CONTINUES THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK

A warming trend will persist into early next week across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Temperatures climb to the 80s and 90s over the weekend through Monday, except for the beaches. The warmest conditions in the 90s are expected in the interior valleys on Sunday and Monday.

HIGHEST HEAT SUNDAY AND MONDAY

Moderate heat risk is possible Sunday through Monday, with peak heating. Coastal areas will likely remain cooler due to a stubborn but shrinking marine layer with areas of low clouds and fog at night into the mornings.

In the thermal belt of the Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and Los Padres National Forest areas between 1,500-3,500 feet in elevation, overnight lows will only drop to 65-75 degrees. Valley floors will see better temperature recovery with lows of 55-60 degrees, even where daytime highs reach well into the 90s, particularly around Paso Robles and interior valleys.

WIND AND FIRE WEATHER

Breezy northwest to northeast winds will generally remain below advisory levels but will contribute to heightened fire weather conditions when combined with warming and drying trends. One exception is a low-end wind advisory for southwest Santa Barbara County this evening at 5 pm until 2 am.

FOG CONCERNS

Areas of dense fog may become more of a concern Sunday or Monday, with low clouds and fog along the coast.

COOLING TUESDAY

Cooling is expected in most areas on Tuesday as high pressure aloft weakens, increasing onshore flow. This onshore push may be strong enough to produce winds nearing advisory levels for far interior areas, leading to heightened fire weather concerns. High temperatures will drop 4-8 degrees across most areas.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

Forecast confidence is below normal for later next week, though impacts will likely be minimal with temperatures staying within 5 degrees of normal. Expect night to morning low clouds and fog near the coast to return.

Below: Cooling is expected by Tuesday

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!

-Jim