A warm Saturday, with a slight drop in temps on Sunday that will continue Monday

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Today was a perfect beach day! Here is a look at some of the temperatures we experienced a little after 5:30 PM.

Hard to believe we are kick-starting a cooling trend! Friday was the warmest day of the week for the Central Coast. We're still warm today, just slightly cooler. This image shows the change in temperatures when compared to the same time period 24 hours ago.

This trend will continue on Monday. Here is a look at the high temperatures we'll be experiencing.

We'll also start to see the return of some fog to our region on Sunday morning. We'll also continue experiencing winds, but as of this moment, no Wind Advisories have been issued.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

—Leslie Molina