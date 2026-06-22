A warming trend continues building through Wednesday, above-normal temperatures, dry all week

Good Monday evening, Central Coast!

We're tracking a warming trend that will continue building through Wednesday, bringing above-normal temperatures to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

The Big Picture: A strong high-pressure system centered over northern Mexico and the Desert Southwest is expanding in our direction, driving temperatures upward through midweek. This ridge will peak on Wednesday before gradually weakening as atmospheric patterns shift late in the week.

Marine Layer Changes: The marine layer will persist but become increasingly shallow over the next few days. While this means continued morning fog along our beaches and coastal valleys, the reduced depth may actually create denser fog conditions in some areas. Each night, expect the marine layer's coverage to shrink slightly compared to the previous evening.

Temperature Outlook: Wednesday marks the peak of the above-average temperatures. The Santa Lucia Mountains and areas around the Los Padres National Forest will see particularly warm conditions in the higher elevations, where the marine influence is minimal.

Moisture Bypass: A push of monsoonal moisture on Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rain chances from Ventura County eastward, but this system will miss our Central Coast viewing area entirely. We'll stay dry during this period.

Weekend Transition: Relief arrives Friday as upper-level patterns shift. A cooling trend will take hold through the weekend, with expanding marine layer coverage and typical afternoon onshore winds returning to interior sections.

Wind Alert: Watch for increasing northerly winds across the Santa Ynez Mountains heading into next weekend. The western Santa Ynez Range could see winds approach advisory levels as offshore gradients strengthen. All of us look breezy over the weekend afternoons.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim