A windy and pleasant weekend, with heavy rain in store for next week

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Let's get right into the weather for this weekend. It's a nice weekend for us here, a bit windy, but still quite great for outdoor activities. You might have to hold on to your hat if you're out on a hike!

There is a wind advisory in effect for portions of the Central Coast, in addition to Ventura and Kern County.

Alright, the big story for the next few days is the possibility of rain and thunderstorms early next week. Like Vivian mentioned yesterday, a low-pressure system forming in the Gulf of Alaska is going to bring another cold front to California. When this cold front moves south, it will encounter some tropical moisture. This moisture will then 'supercharge' this cold front, giving it enough power to bring us rain. As of 3:50 PM, these are some of the rainfall totals our models are forecasting.

Here is what the next 7 days will look like for us. This weather change might feel like a bit of a whiplash for us here after this calm weekend.

Sunday is expected to be quite mild temperature-wise for the Central Coast.

Enjoy your evening!