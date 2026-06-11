Above-average high temperatures with a gradual cooling trend through Sunday

Here's your localized Central Coast weather forecast for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties: I'm live in Paso Robles for the 4, 5, 6 and 6:30pm

A gradual cooling trend continues through Sunday as marine layer influence strengthens across the region. Despite the cooling, most areas will maintain above-normal temperatures through the weekend.

MARINE LAYER DEVELOPMENT The marine layer will make a significant comeback, bringing stratus clouds and fog to beaches from Pismo Beach south tonight. This marine influence will expand inland Friday through the weekend, affecting coastal valleys including the Santa Maria Valley, Los Alamos Valley, and areas near Lompoc and Guadalupe.

TEMPERATURE TRENDS Today's temperatures have been notably cooler than yesterday, particularly along the coast from Morro Bay to Oceano. The strengthening onshore flow will drop temperatures by 10 degrees or more in the coastal areas of both counties. Inland valleys like Paso Robles, Atascadero, and the Santa Ynez Valley will see more modest cooling of around 5 degrees.

WEEKEND FORECAST Friday brings an additional 2-3 degrees of cooling as the marine layer expands. Many beaches from Cayucos to Grover Beach may see persistent overcast conditions with slow or no clearing. Saturday temperatures will hold steady.

TEMPERATURE RANGES

Beaches: Low to mid 70s

Coastal Valleys: Upper 70s to around 80

Santa Lucia Mountains: Mid 70s to low 80s (higher elevations)

Santa Ynez Mountains: Low to mid 80s

Los Padres National Forest: Mid 80s to lower 90s (interior sections)

Far Inland Areas (Paso Robles area and all of North County San Luis Obispo): lower 90s

EXTENDED OUTLOOK Classic June weather pattern develops for early next week. Weak high pressure overhead will maintain the moderate onshore flow, bringing morning marine layer to most coastal and valley locations daily. Coastal and valley areas will run near or slightly below normal, while mountain and far interior locations remain 5-10 degrees above normal due to upper-level ridging.

The persistent marine layer will be most noticeable along the Central Coast, with inland penetration reaching the Salinas Valley, Santa Maria Valley, and portions of the Santa Ynez Valley each morning.

Below: It's Reservoir Thursday with the current levels and the change over the last two weeks.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim