After a weekend of cooler temperatures, a warming trend is expected to start on Monday

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Beaches and coastal valleys will continue to experience morning low clouds & fog throughout the week. Skies will clear by the afternoon, except on some beaches, which could remain cloudy most of the day. Temperature-wise, we're kicking off a warming trend on Monday. Here are the temperatures communities can expect at the start of their workweek.

A high-pressure system will bring hotter conditions later in the week, especially for the interior valleys. There is a chance some communities could experience triple-digit temperatures. Coastal Valleys and beaches will also warm up, but not as intensely, thanks to the marine layer and moderate onshore flow.

Gusty Sundowners are returning to western Santa Barbara County on Monday and Tuesday.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina