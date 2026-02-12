After some areas of moderate rain and downpours, showers are spotty tonight, more rain Sunday into next week

Good evening, Central Coast!

After some moderate rain and downpours last night, showers are very spotty tonight, and after a nice dry stretch through Saturday, rain is expected Sunday into next week.

Other than a few lingering showers around this evening, expect mainly dry conditions and a warming trend through late this week and into Saturday. A stronger storm system will affect the region starting on Sunday, bringing the potential for more downpours, with the potential to see some flooding, thunderstorms can't be ruled out, strong winds again, as well as marine and beach hazards.

These conditions could last through much of next week. The KSBY weather team will always have updates to keep you posted. Several inches of rainfall are possible from Sunday through most of next week.

Below are some of the impressive rainfall totals from Tuesday into Tuesday night and very early on Wednesday.

Other rainfall totals from Tuesday through early Wednesday include:

Cal Poly 1.53"

Irish Hills .75"

Los Osos 1.04"

Morry Bay .79"

Santa Margarita 1.23"

Arroyo Grande .33"

Guadalupe .42"

Solvang 1.32"

Santa Ynez 1.12"

Lake Cachuma 1.94"

Los Alamos 1.30"

Orcutt .41"

Below are the forecast low and high temperatures for Thursday. Expect a partly cloudy start to the day, then mostly sunny. Enjoy the dry weather on Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine. Saturday looks mostly cloudy, but dry. Rain could start up late Saturday night.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

