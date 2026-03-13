An Extreme Heat Watch has been issued Monday through Friday next week, with many records expected

Good Friday evening, Central Coast!

Central Coast Heat: What You Need to Know

Well above average temperatures continue along the Central Coast through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Friday's Heat Advisory continues until 8 pm.

The heat get worse next week, expect heat impacts across our region.

Below is the NEW Extreme Heat Watch for Monday through Friday. Expect a slight cooling over the weekend, but still be very warm. This weekend we get a bit of a break with many areas in the low 80s, slightly cooler at the coast. The 90s are more likely next week.

Below: Saturday's low and high temperatures. Low 80s on Saturday, well above our normal high in the mid 60s. Next week, we do see 90s in the forecast, and many record high temperatures are expected.

Key Points:

Daytime highs will be well above average. Some locations will tie or break daily records all next week.

Warm Nights: Overnights will stay unusually warm, giving little relief after sunset, with many areas falling into the 50s to around 60.

Minimal Marine Cooling next week: Coastal areas won’t have their usual cool ocean air, meaning even beach cities will feel some of the heat.

Why This Heat Spell Matters

This isn’t just typical summer heat; it’s a prolonged event that could lead to serious health risks, and it's happening in March! Heat is one of the deadliest weather hazards. More people are affected by heat than floods, hurricanes, or tornadoes.

Coastal residents may not have air conditioning, making it harder to stay cool.

Pets, young children, elderly folks, and those with health conditions are especially vulnerable.

Stay Safe – Heat Facts & Tips

1. Hydration is Key:

Drink water often, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, as these can dehydrate you.

2. Keep Cool:

Stay indoors during the hottest part of the day (usually 10 am–6 pm).

Use fans, shades, and air conditioning if you have them.

Seek out cooling centers if your home gets too hot.

3. Plan Outdoor Activities Wisely:

Do chores, exercise, and errands early in the morning or late in the evening when temperatures are lower.

4. Never Leave People or Pets in Cars:

Even a few minutes can be deadly as car interiors heat up rapidly.

5. Look Out for Each Other:

Check on neighbors, especially those who are elderly or living alone.

Heat Wave Timeline

Saturday and Sunday: Some cooling near the coast, but interior regions mainly low 80s.

Monday–Friday: Another surge of heat. Highs again well above normal, likely threatening new records.

No Rain Relief:

Forecasts show little to no rain through most of March!

Stay smart, stay hydrated, and take every heat seriously.

Stay cool and stay hydrated, Central Coast!

-Jim