Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Another cold night with warmer temperatures on the horizon

Freeze watch has been issued for the interior valleys. Expect another cold night, but luckily, there is a warm-up in the near future. Here is your full forecast!
Another cold night with warmer temperatures on the horizon
Posted
and last updated

Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

It's another chilly start to our day. Here is a look at the temperatures across the region as of 8:00 AM.

Cold overnight temperatures will continue Thursday night into Friday morning. A Freeze Watch has been issued for the regions that were under a Freeze Warning, which ended at 8:00 AM today.

The South Coast is under a Beach Hazard Statement until Saturday, as a result of the King Tides.

Luckily, if you're not a fan of the cold temperatures, there is a warm-up trend that will start this weekend. A few high-pressure systems are advancing towards our region, meaning we will see the return of some 70s weather by next week.

It looks like Santa Maria will be the location that experiences this warm-up a bit sooner.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

—Leslie Molina

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg